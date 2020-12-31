To the editor:
Shame on the person/persons involved in stealing three spruce tip pots for the Miller and Pumper family gravesites as well as another arrangement from one of the members of the Stanton Methodist Church. At this point we do not know how widespread this is, but the authorities have been notified.
One of the pots can be identified with a Santa on a motorcycle ornament.
It is with heavy hearts that someone had the audacity to steal items that don’t belong to them and especially at someone’s gravesite. There are no words to express or even describe such a low life stealing from cemetery plots of our loved ones.
Whoever you are, you have hurt many family members by your disgusting actions.
Pat Miller
Bloomington
On behalf of the Miller and Bradford families