To the editor:
You can’t have it both ways, to claim you disapprove of the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and at the same time repeat the half-truths and distortions that validated the attack in the first place.
You have minimized the attack by calling the insurgents “protesters,” and by comparing the attack to protests by Suffragettes and union organizers. These groups are not comparable. The insurgents planned to destroy property and to harm, even kill, others from the beginning.
You say that there was a “reason” for the attack, implying there was justification. Does “fraudulent” voting — 120 fraudulent or mistaken votes in seven years, on average 17 per year — justify the murders of police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood? Do these 17 fraudulent votes per year justify beating 56 Capitol Police viciously and tasing them repeatedly?
Another supposed grievance is that the rioters had not had their voices heard. And yet there they were week after week, month after month, at Trump rallies shouting, “Lock her up,” “Stop the Steal,” “Build the Wall, “ etc. And yet there they were in the halls of Congress, shouting obscenities and roaring “Shoot him with his own gun!” And yet here your letter to the editor is for all to read.
The media has not reported that there was no fraud. It has reported that fraud has occurred, but it was minimal and did not reverse the outcome of an election. You distort the findings of the courts, by burying in your text the fact that courts threw out cases for lack of evidence. In truth, out of 62 lawsuits filed, including two in the Supreme Court, 61 failed, the bulk because of lack of evidence.
I wish that the Northfield News had not printed your letter. Yet we live in a democracy that values free speech.
But I am done with “balanced” reporting. I am done with false equivalencies: “There are very fine people on both sides.” Madam Chair, I assume you are a fine person. But Joseph Randall Biggs and the Proud Boys who planned and executed the attack, as well as Oath Keepers, Three Percenters and other white terrorist groups are not.
Olivia Frey
Northfield