To the editor:
Lee Hamilton’s oped in the March 24 Northfield News is entitled “Biden foreign policy to focus on re-engagement.” The article correctly points out some bad things that happened in U.S. foreign policy under Donald Trump. It points out some good things that have happened under Joe Biden — like rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.
Then, unfortunately, Hamilton revives the Cold War by saying that the U.S. “should not roll over in the face of Russia’s interferences with our elections, cyberattacks and poisoning of its own citizens.”
I would ask Hamilton to prove those accusations. The reality is that NATO and the U.S. are building more and more military bases on Russia’s doorstep. Europeans want to buy Russian natural gas through the Nordstream2 pipeline, rather than having to buy costly natural gas from the United States.
Bill McGrath
Northfield