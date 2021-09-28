To the editor:
Concerning the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) and the proposed Kraewood development: Some think the endangered rusty patched bumble bee is a hoax or red herring and claim, “They’re in my backyard. They’re everywhere in Northfield.”
Wrong! Over 90% of America’s rusty patched bumblebees are extinct. Once common, they’re now in just a few states. They inhabit southern Minnesota, but they’re rare. They’re found in several spots in Northfield, mostly around the Paulson woods. Rusty helps with pollinating tomatoes and other food crops. To learn more, visit the University of Minnesota website: beelab.umn.edu/rusty-patched-bumble-bee.
No one on the City Council, the Planning Commission or city staff should be surprised that a petition arrived on the city’s desk Sept. 17, delivered by the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board and requesting the completion of an EAW.
In January, city staff received an email from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about the rusty patched bumble bee. In March, City Council members were sent details of the bee’s distribution in Northfield and of actions required when developers propose projects that might impact the bee. In summer, the planning commission learned about the presence of this endangered species in public meeting when SHED (Northfield for Sustainable Housing, Environments, and Developments) described the need for an EAW.
In September, after no response to repeated requests for an EAW, we collected signatures on two weekends. We had the required number of signatures on the first day, in the first hour. We then posted an electronic petition on Facebook. Eventually, more than 700 signed the petition. Our actions were open and public.
On Oct. 5, the City Council must decide whether an endangered species deserves the attention of an EAW. Councilors should remember:
1. The EAW petition to the state was drafted by a Ph.D. research biologist who has worked for a decade locally surveying bumble bees.
2. The developer, not the city, incurs the costs of the EAW.
3. The EAW must be conducted by a neutral expert.
4. Many citizens want to know about a property’s environmental value before its development.
5. The current delay could have been avoided if the city had responded earlier to citizens’ pleas.
This EAW is not a last-minute request. It’s one of the four issues SHED has been addressing since January: affordable housing, alignment with city’s code and values, safety, and environmental protection. Just to be(e) clear.
Karen Cherewatuk
Northfield