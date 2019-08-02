To the editor:
On Wednesday evening, 100 people crowded into the Forest Township hall to discuss the Wolf Creek Autobahn, a development that is being proposed next to the intersection of Rice County Road 1 and I-35. The developer has completed an environmental assessment worksheet (EAW), an application that provides information about a project that may have the potential for significant environmental effects. The proposal includes a 5.6-mile auto track with no speed limit operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 10 to 30 cars at a time; an event center operating from 7 a.m. until midnight featuring entertainment and festivals; a cart track; a 196,350 square-foot skid pad (several acres for drivers to do doughnuts and burn rubber), a large R.V. park, 300 residences and over 65,000 square feet of auto-related commercial buildings.
The noise levels will be so high that much of the project will need noise-mitigating fencing, some of it 15 feet tall on top of a 13-foot berm. The EAW states that additional noise mitigation measures may be needed to be in compliance with Minnesota Pollution Control standards. The special events are predicted to draw 5,000 people. The EAW states that the majority of them will arrive between 7–8 a.m. and depart at 10–11 p.m. The lengthy traffic impact study details the congestion that will occur at many intersections including the I-35 exit ramps.
Northfield and Bridgewater residents, please pay attention. Go to the website provide below, read the EAW, noise modeling report and traffic impact study and decide for yourself how this may impact your family. Please know that noise from both the Elko Speedway and Brainerd have been reported up to 7 miles away. The public hearing will be Thursday at 7 p.m. The address is 19 Division St., Faribault. Written comments are accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Send your comments to Julie Runkel, environmental services director, Rice County Environmental Services, 320 3rd Street NW Faribault or rcplanningzoning@co.rice.mn.us.
Please go to this website for more information: co.rice.mn.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=165.
Sam Sunderlin
Forest Township