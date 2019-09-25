On Wednesday, September 18, while driving through Lonsdale I noticed that both gas stations listed their regular gas price at $2.39. I also read that the national average was $2.65. All of Northfield gas stations sold regular gas for $2.69. If the average family used 20 gallons a week the difference would cost them more than $300 a year! With only a 20-cent difference per gallon it would cost over $200 a year. This probably has an impact on the concept of shopping locally. However, maybe Northfield is a leader in the attempt to reduce our oil dependency?
Jim Evans
Northfield