To the editor:
On Nov. 17 the Northfield City Council will consider adoption of the Land Acknowledgement Statement brought forward by our Human Rights Commission (HRC). The Statement is an “…intentional recognition of the fact that the land we live and work on was taken from its original inhabitants, mostly Dakota tribes, who were pushed out and settled westward of this area.” (HRC meeting minutes, Feb. 14, 2019) There are two City Council members who have expressed objection to the use of the word “we” at the beginning of the Statement on the assumption that they are not responsible for the actions of our ancestors. To be perfectly honest, rejection of that word is a privilege of a white majority to not assume responsibility for our collective history. I would note that the U.S. Constitution begins with the words “We the People.” Those three words compel us to become aware, recognize and respect the rights of all people within our Union.
Those three words have guided our elected officials to passage of the 15th Amendment granting the right to vote to African American men even though those who voted may not have been directly involved in slavery. Our humanity compels us to not object to our Constitution’s words, or the wording of the Land Acknowledgement Statement, when wrongs are righted for the good of all.
So, I say to everyone reading my words, our faith and our values tell us we have a duty to care about the indigenous peoples whose land we seized and whose treaties we broke even if we don’t see ourselves as directly responsible, we still benefited from those atrocities.
This editorial comment is a call to action by everyone who is reading my words. Send an email or call and leave a message for your elected city representative to voice your support for adoption of the Land Acknowledgement Statement. If you need more information on this subject Clarice Grabau, city councilwoman at large, has an excellent article on her website: claricegrabau.com.
Gina Washburn
Northfield