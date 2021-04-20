To the editor:
Recently, I participated in a bipartisan Braver Angels debate about whether Minnesota should adopt rank choice voting. Rank choice voting would ensure that the winning candidate gets more than 50% of the votes. The underlying assumption is that democracy is best served when the winning candidate receives a majority of the votes.
As the debate developed, it became clear that the primary concern of the debate was focused upon reducing polarization in elections, and politics in general; rank choice voting was seen as a way to reduce the political divides. But, I was left the debate wondering whether majority rule is more of the cause of, as opposed to the solution to, our many divides.
For example, I ran for mayor and received about 1/3 of the votes. I ran to raise what I thought were important issues that the mayor and the council weren’t addressing. Quite a few people agreed with me. Yet, I haven’t been asked to serve on any boards, committees, or commissions; my emails to the council rarely get answered; and none of the concerns I raised during the campaign — like taxes, fights with our neighbors or not following the Charter, were raised in the Strategic Plan.
Practically speaking, majority rule leaves 1/3 of us without an effective voice at the council level. We are left with 2 minutes at the council meeting, a letter to the editor or those inane POLCO polls to be heard. The Lions were not consulted about the future plans for Lions Park. The Chamber of Commerce was not consulted about the bridge closing. None of us were consulted about the franchise fee.
Before the election, it would have been fair to call me a disgruntled citizen. But, now, with more than 3,000 votes behind me, I think it is fair to say that the council is ignoring a voice for 1/3 of Northfield.
David Ludescher
Northfield