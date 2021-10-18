To the editor,
Sunday afternoon. Beautiful day. Out for a walk, I was only 50 seconds from my front door when a dark-colored SUV, windows open with two seasoned gents slowed as they approached.
The driver hollered "Get out of the way old man!" Followed by "What the heck is wrong with you? Are you lost?!" from the passenger. Initially I was shocked at such verbal abuse only to recognize these familiar faces from years gone by.
The encounter brought back memories of a time when a visit with Chuck or Mick was of a more serious nature and justly deserved. Thank you to a group of men who helped keep the likes of me in line when Mom and Dad weren't looking. A few of the names that come to mind are Vance, Clete, Gay, Dick, Jerry, and of course Chuck and Mick.
A select group of honorable men in blue. Thank you for your dedication and service!
Kevin Lynch
Northfield