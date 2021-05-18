To the editor:
At first glance I thought Janalee Cooper’s May 12 guest column was satire. How could anyone think the current Republican leadership is good for America? No matter how she tries to dress it up, the GOP is the party of greed. There is no common good in their world view.
Then I realized she was serious.
The election cycle certainly did bring about dynamic change — the Capitol riots — the most shameful atrocity in over a century.
Ms. Cooper lauds Kevin McCarthy and our own Tom Emmer, two Congressmen who to this day, still won’t acknowledge that President Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential election. He won, not by the 31,000 votes she claims but by over 7 million votes.
Emmer and McCarthy both voted to abandon the rule of law and worked to undermine the very democracy Ms. Cooper claims to love.
Cooper embraces the big lie over truth. With all her talk of freedom, she never mentions the GOP cult leader that all Republicans either bow to or pay the price. If only they would work for the good of the American people.
A better name for the Republican Party would be L & D: Liars and Deniers!
William Nelson
Northfield