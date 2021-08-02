To the editor:
Northfield’s Land Development Code clearly states that the City Council should complete an environmental assessment when projects have the potential for significant environmental effects or when there is a perception of such environmental effects (Section 8.3.9).
The presence of a federally endangered species surrounding the planned Paulson Woods development suggests that a formal environmental assessment of the property must take place before the development is approved. Over 600 residents of Northfield have signed a petition supporting such a decision.
This population of rusty patched bumble bees has been confirmed by experts through bumblebee watch and Northfield is one of the few locations in the state outside of the Twin Cities to have a population of these rare bees. The United States Fish and Wildlife Service, which is tasked with enforcing the Endangered Species Act, state that the preferred habitat for this species of bee are mature upland forests with upland grasses nearby. They also state that these bees depend on early spring flowering plants. Paulson Woods has an abundance of the early flowering plants like trout lilies and bluebells that these bees rely on and the developer’s tree inventory illustrates the large number of mature trees on the property. Paulson Woods is the exact type of habitat rusty patched bees depend on.
Rather than preserving the existing woodland or parts of that woodland as an urban green space or publicly accessible woodland corridor through the required land dedication expectations in the land development code, the developer is choosing to provide a one-time cash payment. The proposal to distribute native seed in the stormwater drainage ponds that collect road and parking lot runoff is no substitute for the loss of habitat. Research shows the roadway salts and heavy metals that runoff into these drainage ponds negatively affect pollinators.
The United States Fish and Wildlife Service stated that this developer is not exempt from the Endangered Species Act and that the developer needs to ensure that no Rusty Patched Bumble Bees are harmed in the process of development.
The city of Northfield has an opportunity here to take a clear stand on our environmental values and establish a publicly accessible urban forest to safeguard this endangered species for future generations.
Diane Angell
Northfield