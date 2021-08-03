To the editor:
Walking and biking are important exercises for me. My route often includes Lincoln Parkway between Linden St. N and Cannon Valley Drive.
The proposed plat for the Paulson property will drastically change the area in a negative way. There will be increased traffic and turn a fairly quiet residential area into one much busier and less safe.
There is a rare opportunity with this property to address climate change and continue to improve our environment. There is a connected habitat for species with the northwest side of Northfield and the property. The property is a nature corridor. See “Bringing Nature Home” by Doug Tallamy for an in-depth explanation. I oppose the submitted plat.
Steve Janusz
Northfield