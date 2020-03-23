To the editor:
With the gym and pool facilities currently closed at the Northfield Area Family YMCA, you may be tempted to cancel your membership for the time being. I have one piece of advice for you: don’t.
Most people associate the Y with being a workout facility. However, healthy living is only one part of the Y’s mission. At the end of the day, the Y is a charitable organization whose greatest goal is to serve the community. This means it has an obligation to identify and meet the community’s needs, and right now, because schools are closed, that means childcare. Although the school district is providing childcare for emergency and medical workers, many other families need childcare, too. This is where the Y comes in — it can fill that gap with its already existing community facilities.
The Northfield Y is somewhat special because it is a standalone Y with no umbrella source of funding. This means that it relies almost entirely on member dues from the Northfield community. This structure is relatively unusual for a community our size, but it works in Northfield because of the strong, local member base. If you cancel your membership, it means the Y can’t meet the needs of the community as easily.
Another key pillar of the Y’s mission is social responsibility. The Y is an amazing resource for our community, and we must be socially responsible and keep funding it in order to provide for the families that need it. In times like these, the most important thing we can do as the Northfield community is work together, and that requires responsibility on all fronts.
The Y has made a huge difference in my life, and it’s time we step up and make sure it stays funded throughout this tough period. The workout facilities may be closed to the public, but that doesn’t mean that the Y stops serving the community. I strongly encourage you to keep renewing your Y membership through this time, as the organization is still making a difference in the lives of many.
Anna Weber
Northfield