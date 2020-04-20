To the editor:
Minnesotans have been vigilant and focused on trying to minimize the impact of COVID-19. Some things we can prepare for, other things we can't.
We can prepare for having safe elections. Historically, people over 65 show up to vote far more than any other age group. Nearly 84% of Minnesotans between the ages of 65 and 79 voted in the 2018 midterms. Also older adults are the biggest percentage of workers at the polls. This year's election is certainly going to generate voter enthusiasm and turnout. We need to make voting easy, doable and risk free for voters and poll workers.
We have worked in polling places in Northfield and in our former community and we're in that older, retired age group. The Minnesota Secretary of State's office has pointed out that Minnesota houses polling places in at least 43 senior living facilities or senior centers.
To make voting safer for all of us, please contact your state legislators and ask them to support:
• Enabling the state to send an absentee ballot to all registered voters in the state who wish to vote by mail
• Relocate polling stations from high risk areas such as long-term care facilities and senior centers to safer locations
• Train employees in health care facilities to administer the absentee voting process to temporary or permanent residents or patients so the regular poll workers do no have to enter these facilities.
As Minnesotans, let's keep up our effort toward getting life back to as close to a new normal as soon as possible. Let's take the steps toward helping folks feel safe when voting or working at the polls.
Let's be proud to say, "We were overly cautious and prepared."
Thank you.
Chuck and Anita Hellie
Northfield