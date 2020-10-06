To the editor:
At about 4:52, on the last day, with the help of our wonderful city clerk, Deb Little, I filed for the Northfield mayorship. I had no campaign motto, agenda, nor strategy. But, I wanted to give myself a different choice — I wanted a better council — a council for everyone.
I have written dozens of emails to the council, spoken at the open mic,and written multiple letters to the editor about my concerns — to no avail. Hence, the hasty decision to take the final step — a run for mayor. In today's new parlance, my run for mayor is my peaceful protest against a council of increasingly bourgeoisie (privileged) values, and a campaign for proletariat (common person) values.
I am protesting: a council that rejects our Charter (constitution) in favor of its own judgment, a council that breaks our contract (treaty) with our Northfield community neighbors, a council that spend our money on hotels, roundabouts, bumpouts, and all things bourgeoisie that are paid for by our (regressive) property tax system.
On the national level, I hope respecting the constitution, honoring treaties, and spending wisely are principles that unite us whether we are Democrats, Republicans, or neither. It should be no different on the local level
Protest with me — vote.
David Ludescher
Northfield
This is a paid political endorsement.