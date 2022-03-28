Northfield’s businesses face three, interlinked challenges if they are to enhance the community: the tax base, the availability of affordable housing, and preserving a welcoming environment. When Post was restructuring the company a few years ago, the talk around town was the gap that would have been produced had the company decided to close its Northfield-based operations. The tax base would have shrunk significantly and Northfield, as a whole, would have suffered a major loss of jobs and capital. Post decided to stay, causing a huge sigh of relief in the community. And although we can appreciate the many great, stable, large businesses in town, Northfield could attract more and would be better off for the effort.
One of the impediments to attracting more businesses to town is the lack of affordable housing. Currently, the tight housing market has produced bidding wars among prospective buyers. Northfield cannot offer entry-level homeownership opportunities for many first-time home owners. Families seeking to work in Northfield are being repelled by the prospect that they might find good jobs in town, but they would have to live somewhere else; with Faribault, Lakeville, Farmington, and other places receiving the property tax benefits as a result. Such families weigh the possibilities and may opt not to commute and having to enroll their kids in a different school district far from where they work. An unknown number just write off Northfield as a place to work and live.
Mentioning the third area gives me no great pleasure: Are Northfield businesses sufficiently welcoming? Several experiences suggest that a lot more work needs to be done. College professors that are not white or have an accent, immigrants shopping downtown, local Black residents and visitors who are Black and Asian, have occasionally reported some negative experiences while shopping in Northfield. No one business is to blame as these reports refer to several businesses, including the very visible store fronts on Division Street. More than the occasional microaggression, people of color report that they have been the targets of bias. In a majority white community, misunderstandings and microaggressions can occur, but also discrimination is likely since many in the community have little understanding of how to live in a quickly diversifying society. And, of course, biases are not exclusive to white people, as we all have biases, even those of us who are marginalized and oppressed.
A recent Bank of America report concluded that American companies that are less diverse also tend to have lower levels of innovation, weaker revenue and cash flows, and inferior employee retention. Northfield is transitioning from a primarily white community that only decades ago didn’t have any minorities in town to a far more diverse community. This transition takes time. Embracing “the other” is not something that happens overnight. Still, change needs to occur more quickly; respect for difference and embrace of social change need to become more deeply rooted in our community. We can do better here in Northfield. So much better.