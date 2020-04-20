I think it's a question weighing on many Minnesotan's minds right now as we look at balancing the proactive measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the need to get Minnesota's economy moving again.
But what is the right moment? Do we have any flexibility with the current state guidelines to at least get some industries in the state up and running again?
As of today, it appears as though the impact of this virus on Minnesota will not be as dramatic as projections once thought. Just a few weeks ago, Gov. Tim Walz projected up to 75,000 deaths, but now some models show that Minnesota may only have a fraction of those deaths. Up to this point, I have agreed with the majority of decisions made by the Walz administration and believe the proactive approach taken by the governor and Legislature have had a positive result on the safety and wellbeing of Minnesotans.
But, is it not fair to ask if guidelines can change based on new modeling and knowledge? Or are we, as a state, stuck in uncharted waters, even as the data evolves around us, showing that the virus will not be as widespread or as deadly as once thought.
Minnesotans have been nothing less than exemplary in their adherence to social distancing rules and the practice of extra hygiene precautions measures. Most of us have been adhering to the rules nonstop, and that has had a critical impact on slowing the spread and lowering the curve. Minnesotans have been smart and reasonable to this point, is it not fair to say that we can trust them and businesses to continue these behaviors when we open the economy back up?
While Minnesotans have been handing the virus as good as if not better than any other state, our economy has been left in shambles. It appears that our economy is on the brink. If we don't reboot our economy soon, the damage caused could take years to resolve.
We trust our big box stores like Target, Walmart, and Cub Foods to be open during the crisis why can't we trust our smaller mom-and-pop shops to be safe just because they specialize in different trades?
While we continue to give the proper attention to combat COVID-19, it is also fair that we start discussing how we can be better, and how we can open up our state economy to get Minnesotans back to work and lower our now 15 percent unemployment rate. In the days ahead, I will continue to work with small businesses, local leaders, legislators, and the Walz administration to help navigate those choices and how we can empower Minnesotans.
If you have any thoughts on how we can open Minnesota back up or how we can get certain businesses up and running, please share them. I would like to hear from individuals and business owners about how we can start businesses back up right away. Please send your suggestions to my office at sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn, and you can also call my office at 651-296-5558, or submit your ideas to www.mnsenaterepublicans.com/openmn where my Senate Republican colleagues and I are collecting suggestions from Minnesotans all across the state. It's time for Minnesota to consider a plan forward, it's time for us to implement solutions that allow us to open our state back up for business.