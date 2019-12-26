This is a festive time of year — a time for gathering and celebrating with family and friends, for gift-giving, and for reflection. Now, sandwiched between presents and resolutions, is a good time to consider both as they relate to the critical importance of the upcoming Census and its impact on our community.
The Census gives us many gifts. Data gathered by the Census and the American Community Survey provide a range of information, from practical to fanciful to quite useful. The Census tells us that over 5% of California households are multi-generational and in Minnesota 2-3% of our households are. Florida offers Minnesotans five communities with “winter” in their names— places for warm retreat while still being "in" the season. In December 2018, the nation’s departments stores had $19.4 billion in sales, information that has helped the sales industry plan for this year.
The important aspect of the Census for the Northfield area is that the information gathered determines how many federal dollars our state and community will receive. Minnesota contributes more money in taxes to the federal government than it gets in return, so we want to ensure that we receive our share of dollars. Based on the 2010 census, Minnesota received approximately $2,800 per person for each of the 10 years since that time. An undercounted community will sacrifice a certain amount of funding each year for the next 10 years.
This money comes as funding for many different areas of our daily lives, such as support for cooperative extension services, homeland security grants, water and waste disposal systems, crime victim services, and child and adult care assistance. Census data also affects funding for schools and education in a variety of ways: School food programs, special education services, Title I grants, Head Start and student loans. Dollars for health care help fund Medicare, medical assistance, health care centers and hospitals. Last, but far from least, federal dollars help pay for our roads, bridges and other infrastructure. All of these services are foundational to our community, and ones that we often do not notice because they are always here.
If we would like to retain this level of support, and the federal funding for these, we need to have as full and complete of a count of all living here as possible. This can be difficult for a variety of reasons — suspicion of the federal government, concern about sharing our basic information, confusion about how to complete the form and who to include, missing the form when it arrives in the mail, or simply not wanting to bother with it. The Northfield Complete Count Committee will provide more information about the first three issues in future articles.
And now for the resolutions part of this season: Please know that completing this form when it comes is vital to the financial and economic well-being of our community and the resources it provides residents. Make an important 2020 resolution to be counted. Complete and return your census form.