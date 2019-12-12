To the Editor:
I am a veteran and I feel empathy for this former Green Beret and decorated veteran who spoke so true to our nation's dilemma and that of the world we live in. It was on a live CNN interview in 2018. I don't remember his name, but I remember his story and the effect it had on me.
I will be honest and admit that I believe that the impeachment proceedings against President Trump are justified. What he and his allies have done to our country and against our constitution is illegal and wrong. This is my honest bias and belief. I am troubled that we have been forced to make this choice.
On the other hand I feel discouraged at how our nation has become totally and bitterly divided against each other and how we are willing to hate and attack those who disagree with us. It is a family thing with me. My brother and sister-in-law are ardent supporters of Trump and his policies, as are an aunt and a few cousins. They are my family. I hope I love and accept them as I hope they will do the same for me. I was taught that even those who hate us and who would do us harm are our brothers and sisters.
Here is poem I wrote after viewing the 2018 CNN interview with a former American soldier who was decorated for his courageous actions.
“What the hell did we fight and die for?”
A Green Beret fought on deadly battle fields,
Then battled to win in the National Football League,
Played hard with heart and soul in every game,
He chose not to kneel as our national anthem played,
Not how he had been taught or raised.
But he talks with those who decide to kneel,
Listens to them, feels their pain, hears their outrage,
Sees that for his friends kneeling is a compromise
Between protest of injustice and respect for nation,
Black people live in danger, targeted, killed.
Over the ages soldiers remind us:
When you go into battle, you fight and you die
Not for the flag, nor for patriotism,
You fight and die for the man and woman who stand
with you, on your left and on your right.
A soldier asks, if Americans die for those at their side,
Why can’t we live with those persons today
When their politics are left or right of ours?
Questions, “If we can’t live with them,
“What the hell did we fight and die for?”
David Walters
Northfield