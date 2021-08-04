To the editor:
Affordable home ownership is a decades long discussion in Northfield. More often than not, a prescribed remedy is apartment living with sliding scale rental fees based on income. The city is poised to repeat the same tired approach with Rebound developers and the Paulson tree farm land, in spite of the recent, city-commissioned housing study which highlights the pressing need for affordable homes for purchase.
Granting Rebound another TIF loan (this time they’ve applied for almost $3 million in exchange for a percentage of so-called affordable apartments) is an easy way for the city to check their “we have affordable housing” box. But for cost-burdened residents who need homes, this approach is second-rate. It offers them a canoe, but expects them to navigate rapids without paddles or life jackets. To suggest that rentals are a viable solution to our housing crisis is short-sighted and even callous, especially coming from those who own their own homes.
Too many hardworking families are unable to access the financial security and generational wealth provided by home ownership. Less than 2% of Northfield residents of color own their own homes.
CS Lewis said the government exists to promote and protect the ordinary happiness of human beings in this life. He gave examples of homeowners digging in their own gardens or reading books in their own rooms. Lewis concluded that unless the state is helping to increase and prolong and protect such moments, “all the laws, parliaments, armies, courts, police and economics are simply a waste of time.”
The solutions to the ugly truths about Northfield’s housing inequities are not found in city codes or born out of the fear of developer lawsuits.
I implore the city to collaborate with SHED and other citizen groups who stand ready to find avenues of public investment so Rebound can turn a profit and develop this welcoming neighborhood with thought and care. It is time to prioritize building affordable life-cycle homes that accommodate people with disabilities, people of diverse colors, ages, and incomes to name some of our needs.
Let’s create a legacy that puts our community on the map, not for grabbing quick fixes or hoping that someone, someday will change the course of the financial futures of hardworking families who need a break. Let's distinguish Northfield for setting a creative new course in affordable home ownership.
Dana Engstrom
Northfield