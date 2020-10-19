My colleague Rep. Mary Murphy, chair of the Capital Investment Committee, said the bonding bill “connects Minnesota.”
The passage of the bonding bill, a $2 billion jobs bill, was the most hopeful moment of my time in the state House.
We are one Minnesota. Despite our differences, there are so many needs we share in common across race, faith, and place. While it’s no secret that some politicians are intentionally trying to divide us because they think it will win an election, we know this division isn’t good for us.
During the October special session, our care for our communities and one another proved more powerful than this toxic division.
Despite election-related tension, the two parties came together to improve roads and bridges, invest in the University of Minnesota, improve water quality and provide flood mitigation. We supported projects of regional importance, like the $1.75 million approved for the Northfield Regional Transit Hub. This priority of local businesses, colleges and the Northfield City Council will improve public transportation options, better connecting regional centers with one another and with the metro. The construction work will provide good jobs and the transit hub will help people get to jobs for decades to come. There are so many regional projects in this bill that will create jobs and then create a better Minnesota.
Interest rates are low. Economic stimulus is needed because of the global pandemic. It was an important time to make this investment in Minnesota.
Also included in this bill was a provision that I had been working on since April, a temporary rate increase for personal care assistants. Since COVID, people with disabilities and older adults have been having even more difficulty accessing the care they need. To stabilize the workforce of those who provide this essential care in the home, we need to improve wages. After months of work, we approved $13 million that will positively impact 55,000 personal care assistants across the state. Eighty two percent of PCAs are women, 60% are people of color, and many live in poverty or close to it, despite working multiple jobs. These dollars will go right back into the local economy, helping families pay for rent and food while helping some of the most vulnerable Minnesotans access needed care.
The whole bill was compromise legislation that included plenty Republicans didn’t like and even more that Democrats thought was missing. But in the end, a substantial majority could see this compromise would improve lives.
During the floor debate, my friend Rep. Leon Lillie told stories of the travel of Republicans and Democrats on the Capital Investment Committee. As they visited projects in Northfield and across the state, they saw the care and pride people have for their communities. They also built relationships across differences. This is the trust building we need in this divided time. We can build on that spirit of collaboration, human decency, and respect.