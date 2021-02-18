To the editor:
Bravo, Northfield Hospital! Recently my 88-year old mother was admitted through the Emergency Department. I write to sing the praises of every single Hospital staff member we encountered. I’m glad to report that she received excellent care, but what I really want to highlight is how thoroughly the staff acknowledged her as an individual, with unique challenges, strengths and preferences. Even in these strange, exhausting times, the Northfield Hospital staff go above and beyond, treating patients and their families with extraordinary respect and kindness.
Thank you to the nurses, assistants, housekeepers, doctors, occupational and physical therapists, lab techs, dietary aides and everyone else who contributed to my mom’s care — thank you for your part in helping her heal, you make an extraordinary team!
With gratitude that Northfield is home to such a gem of an institution,
Alison Unger
Northfield