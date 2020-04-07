To the editor:
As the coronavirus seems to take over all aspects of our daily life, it is also a time for thanksgiving: caregivers, all those in the medical field, firefighters, truck drivers, store personnel, and the list goes on and on.
Many have lost their jobs, not sure if they will ever have them again. Others have been asked to forgo a portion of their earnings, such as doctors, some of whom are doing just that. It is a time for all of us to come together and help those less fortunate.
If we can afford to give more to worthy causes than we normally do we should do so to make up for those who can't. It may be to a food shelf, your church or other supportive agencies that we don't want to lose. We all look forward to returning to the life we took for granted before the coronavirus invaded our lives and hope that we may have learned from it in many ways.
Marilyn M. Raadt
Northfield