The coronavirus pandemic has upended all our lives in ways we never thought possible just a few weeks ago. We are learning new ways of doing business, going to school, and staying connected. Thank you to all of you for your patience, grace and understanding as we find our way through.
It would be easy to give in to fear or panic, but that’s not the Northfield way. I am both grateful and inspired by the many ways that you have stepped up to care for and help one another.
With the situation changing every day, one thing we can do is to be clear about what’s true and what’s rumor. To start, we have been given very good guidance from the governor’s office. We urge you to follow the executive orders limiting how much we’re moving around in our community.
Reducing the amount we come in physical contact with each other can dramatically slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Please help our community and stay home. We would rather have you comply than have to implement enforcement.
I have the utmost confidence in our Police Department’s work, planning and preparing for a wide variety of community needs to address COVID-19. Emergency operations and contingency plans are being constantly evaluated and compared with local, state and federal capabilities and resources.
Our Wastewater Treatment Plant continues to operate at its normal level. Don’t make their jobs harder; please dispose of so-called “flushable” wipes, paper towels, tissues and any other non-toilet paper items in your waste basket. Flushing this material will clog the city’s wastewater treatment pumps – and your home plumbing.
Curbside recycling and garbage services will continue as normal. However, anything left outside of the container will not be picked up until the pandemic is under control and the risk to employees is minimized. The compost site will be open starting April 14.
This crisis has become much more than a health crisis, with many people experiencing financial uncertainty. The city is doing everything it can to ease this.
• All city water shut-offs have been suspended until further notice.
• Gov. Walz has also suspended housing evictions in Minnesota.
• We’re keeping track of the rapidly changing landscape of relief programs for our local businesses, and working with the Northfield Chamber to share this information as quickly as possible.
The city has three major street projects planned for the 2020 construction season which are still planned to begin this spring. Nothing stands in the way of road construction season.
Our Public Library is closed until May 4, but it has increased its collections of e-books and e-audiobooks dramatically. Story times are being offered via Facebook Live and our library book clubs are continuing through video conferencing.
For the most up to date city information, go to www.ci.northfield.mn.us/covid19 or the city Facebook page.
Again, thank you so much for your patience and for supporting one another. Together we will make it through this, and become stronger in the process.