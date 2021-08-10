Perhaps you are like me, a “contented” resident of Northfield, who due to other competing interests and time constraints defaults to relying on “our city” to do the right thing for our community. Then an issue, like the Paulson Tree Farm development by Rebound, breaks through and stirs up your activism.
In a recent opinion piece our mayor encourages us to get involved early in the city workings by serving on a council, a board or a commission because getting involved “too late” causes “frustration.” Yet Northfield’s commissions and boards currently have little to no power, especially when it comes to development.
The mayor says to get involved “early” to find “joy.” However, when neighbors learned of Rebound’s proposal, it had already been vetted by the city’s staff. Our request for a citywide meeting to offer creative and innovative ideas was rejected by the developers and discouraged by the staff. So the mayor’s call for early involvement rings hollow. You can’t show up early if you haven’t been invited!
Many cities have adopted systems that encourage citizen input and engagement. One very successful model is called Open Space Technology. Northfield needs to adopt such a system. If we don’t, the power of a few well-funded and well-positioned individuals or our city employees will hold too much sway in our city’s future.
The mayor suggests that there is very little subjectivity when rules and standards are followed in development proposals. Yet, studying the “blueprint” of the Comprehensive Plan and the “standards” of the LDC, Northfield SHED found that many were not followed nor fully incorporated into the staff memo in support of Rebound’s plat. We will submit our 35+ paged analysis soon.
Finally, when a for-profit developer files for almost $3 million of TIF monies to build a luxury apartment at taxpayers’ expense, there is a lot the city can do. The City Council has the power to reject a TIF request if the development doesn’t provide for the imminent needs of the city. This development nor its location meet the city’s current needs.
So, fellow citizens, it’s never too late to get involved. Make your voices heard and act now, otherwise the bulldozers will come for the trees this October. Wow, that would be truly frustrating.