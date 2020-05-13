To the editor:
I firmly believe that the answer to the COVID-19 virus is plastic.
Think of the many people who pay their bills with credit and debit cards. So, I thought what could possibly spread the virus to so many.
I firmly believe its lurking in credit and debit card readers on every counter in every business. I'm talking about the inside of the reader. If someone is unknowingly carrying the virus and puts their card into the reader, everyone to follow using that reader will be in direct contact with the virus. That's why it will spread like wildfire.
To stop this spread, the card or cards, should be disinfected before putting it in the reader and immediately disinfect upon removal. This ensures not putting a contaminated card in your purse, billfold, pocket or card holder. I tried getting hold of the governor, but got no response. If he wants to ride the state of the virus, he should enforce a sanitation rule for users of cards for payment.
I am very confident that if starting the decontamination process, the spread would cease and within 14 days the virus would be 90% or more eliminated.
Do you think it would be possible to get the message to the governor so we can get the job done? He is more apt to listen to the media than me.
My question is, if we stop the the COVID-19 spread, will the virus die on any product within 14 days? I've got a hunch it will and we can return to normal activity.
George Gustafson
Faribault