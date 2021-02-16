To the editor:
I am writing to urge everyone who cares about climate change and the future of our natural environment to submit a public comment in support of the proposed Minnesota Clean Cars Rule. We are all interconnected in Minnesota and on this planet, and we all need clean air, clean water and a thriving climate.
My husband and I want to have children someday, and it is extremely important to us that the natural environment that we love and enjoy in Minnesota is available and intact for them. As a person of faith, I also believe it is our moral responsibility to protect the earth for all people and all creatures.
For too long, giant corporations have prioritized their profits over our present and our future. This is unacceptable.
The proposed Clean Cars Minnesota Rule is a key part of a proactive approach to address the climate crisis. Transportation is the number one source of climate pollution in Minnesota, and cleaner cars are one of our greatest opportunities to reduce emissions for our climate, our health, and our wallets. Minnesotans in greater Minnesota who have to drive more than urban residents will also save money in long run on gas costs. With more low emissions and zero emissions cars in our state and my community in Northfield, we can enjoy spending time outdoors without having to worry about the air we breathe.
This is especially important for children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions. COVID-19 and George Floyd have been poignant reminders in the past year of how valuable breath is, and how important it is for us all to have clean air to breathe. The climate crisis is urgent; we cannot afford to put this off any longer.
You can submit a comment via ISAIAH at tinyurl.com/cleancarscomment or Fresh Energy at fresh-energy.org/clean-cars-comment. Make sure your voice is heard!
Lisa Sexton
Northfield