The coming of a new year is always an exciting, invigorating time, fueled by the lingering feeling of holiday goodwill and the hope and optimism of new possibilities. As we enter 2020, I find myself thinking of all that we can accomplish this coming year and the challenges we will overcome.
As we all know, this is a presidential election year. There will be a lot of political talk and activity, and much of it will be divisive, focused on defining the camps which separate us. My hope for Northfield is that we, as a community, can rise above the manufactured, hypercritical rhetoric that only exists to make a clear “us” and “them.” We can’t afford to have this in local politics; we are not parties or warring factions, but neighbors in a truly great town.
Making a lasting difference in our community means working together for the common good. Civility is not just a buzzword in an op-ed piece, it is how we function. Our issues don’t appear in party platforms or inspire rallies, so let’s not let our civic efforts be hampered by national battles. We must strive to really understand one another so our community can thrive.
I am very happy and thankful to say that local government is working in Northfield. We, and by “we” I mean the City Council, the city staff, our board and commission members, the general public, our community partners all of us are getting things done. We have listened to the issues and concerns of both our board and commission members and local community members, and we’ve built a strategic plan that focuses on those concerns.
We have already made progress toward completing that plan, but we still have plenty to do, accomplishments we won’t achieve without working together and finding common ground. As long as we make that commitment, and as long as we do not give in to the posturing that creates gridlock elsewhere, we can do great things for Northfield and the people who live here.
The more we work together, the more we will accomplish, and the easier it will be to make progress.
This month we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His words provide us with so much wisdom, and among his many quotes which I take inspiration from is this “When we love people, we will restore community, resist injustice, and meet the needs of our brothers.” This is a message we all must take to heart, particularly in the coming year. As the political climate becomes tougher to navigate in 2020, we must always keep in mind the simple truth that there is more that unites us than divides us.
In Northfield, we take pride in calling our town a special place. Now more than ever we all must be stewards of that idea. In 2020, I look forward to rolling up my sleeves, with all of you, together, and doing what is necessary to keep our community special and moving forward.