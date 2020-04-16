To the editor:
Early Thursday morning, the Community Action Center board, of which we are members, met for its monthly meeting via Zoom. We both “left” the meeting proud and pleased about the wonderful work being done in our community by CAC volunteers and staff.
We were particularly pleased to learn that volunteers and staff had contacted over 1200 members of our community to advise them that CAC is still open and to let them know how to continue to access CAC’s services.
While other community resources have of necessity been closed due to the pandemic, CAC staff and volunteers have continued to provide essential services to the most vulnerable among us.
Crisis counseling is available by phone and, where necessary, in person.
The food shelf is open and operating. While you can no longer pick groceries off the shelf, you can drive up to a tent (made more comfortable for those manning it by heat lamp; both the tent and lamps were loaned by Northfield friends of CAC). Staff and volunteers have sought out families who have not previously been food shelf clients - for example by following the Northfield school buses as they deliver food to children who would qualify for free meals if schools were open - and have facilitated limited home delivery for those lacking the means to come to our facility. In fact, the number of families served by the food shelf has increased substantially since the crisis began.
While the Clothes Closet’s retail outlet is closed in accordance with state policy, clothing is being provided without charge to community members who need it.
CAC continues to provide emergency housing and permanent assistive housing at or above the same level as before the pandemic. Leadership and staff are planning for a possible increase in need for housing assistance when the current moratorium on evictions expires. And while revamping other essential services, CAC is moving forward with design and approvals for an environmentally sustainable 17-unit affordable housing project north of downtown on Hwy. 3.
While making significant changes, delivery of services is at the core of the organization. CAC has shown itself to be nimble and creative, and tireless in its commitment to the CAC mission: to promote a healthy, caring and just community for all people through resources, advocacy and volunteer effort.
Elizabeth Ciner and Michael Harper
Northfield