To the editor:
To all of our amazing, loyal and faithful customers:
As many know by now, we have closed Northfield Pharmacy after 35 years of serving the Northfield/Dundas and surrounding area. It has been an arduous and difficult road arriving at this decision. First off, we want to acknowledge and thank each and every person who trusted us with your medication therapy. You have been the best patients any pharmacy could ever hope to have the privilege of serving. Without your constant trust and persistent loyalty we would not have existed.
Secondly, we did not enter into this decision lightly. Many events over the past months led us to know this was the right decision for us such as being broken into for a fourth time in December 2020. As those who operate their own small business know, it is a difficult and sometimes beat down job. Karen and I have likened this to a toddler that never grows up and needs continual attention. Both the need and desire to not have the constant responsibility of operating a business was another factor in this decision.
Add in insurance companies that dictate who we can serve and how much they will pay us and then have the right by their contracts to take back money already paid from us (and all pharmacies) by what is known as Direct and Indirect Remuneration fees and it became less desirable to operate a business in that environment.
As we step into a new chapter in life, please know how much we and our awesome staff have treasured and valued our relationship with each of you who called Northfield Pharmacy their pharmacy. We will most certainly miss our day to day interaction with each of you but look forward to seeing you in the community, just not from the corner of Sixth and Water streets.
We diligently tried to find an independent person or entity to take over this business- due to the nature of the pharmacy world there were none to be found.
Thank you so much for allowing us to serve you.
Karen and Rob Anderson
Northfield