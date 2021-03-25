I speak and write frequently about hope. I know we need food, water and air to live. In my opinion, hope is another thing we can’t live without. It is a mindset. It is a way of looking at the bright side in all situations to give us the strength to keep going.
Sometimes we face long odds when it comes to some situations. It is important to never stop believing in what is good. Like the 1981 Journey song titled “Don’t Stop Believing," we always need to have hope that our prayers, thoughts, and dreams will come true.
I have had the privilege to work with tens of thousands of students and hundreds of great teachers and staff during my forty-three years in education. Serving as a school principal for the past 35 years, staff and students have called me a hope dealer because despite the challenge, I usually find the bright side and the good side in everyone and in situations. About 99% of my career path has been great. I hold the passion to improve the education and well-being of every student and staff member. There were times when I had to help folks make a better choice in the future. It has been nearly all joy and a lot of fun serving.
My first 27 years as a principal I spent serving a large public high school. I believe we created the best high school in Rochester in the late '90s which was Century High School. Families worked hard to buy a home in our attendance area. We had to add on to this new high school twice in our first five years to accommodate the growing number of families. We had a stream of students coming in and a steady stream of educational dollars from both the state and the federal government. I never had to think about numbers of students or how we were going to pay for educational programs for students or staff development for the teachers. Life was good and thousands of successful students were prepared to face the real world.
I attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School through eighth grade. About 10 years ago, I made a choice to follow my dream of returning to a Catholic school. Hill-Murray needed hope, trust and an infusion of spirit. With these traits in my pocket and working together as a team, we got a good school back on track.
Next, I was approached in 2016 to become the president/principal at Bethlehem Academy. It was at a point in their long history where their future was in doubt. Enrollment was down, money was short, and all 151 windows were 67 years old. It was critical we all got in the same huddle, with a sense of urgency. We worked on increasing our enrollment, raising more dollars then the past and were able to replace 151-old windows. What I quickly learned in this setting is any idea or program we wanted to implement started with zero dollars. We just had to figure out how to raise the dollars to fund it. Some of my colleagues in large public and Catholic schools don’t realize how raising so many dollars is critical for the survival of the school. Each potential new student is vital, and we have to work very hard to hang on to each child we are blessed with. Each winter we need to recruit and then retain a certain number of students to remain open. At Century High School I could count on welcoming another 400 new freshmen every August. At Hill-Murray and at BA we had to work very hard to attract every new student.
This past August, I was called out of my short retirement to help a 107-year-old small Catholic elementary school in Chaska. My task was to help them survive, to raise enrollment, to raise money and to bring them hope that we would get to the 2021-22 school year. We have a great teaching staff and grew from 61 to 81 wonderful students.
Now we are faced with whether there is a future or no future for Guardian Angels School. Hopefully, I can witness another “hope” come true. However, there may be obstacles that can’t be overcome. I know there are many of us who want Guardian Angels School to move into the 2021-22 school year. Let’s all feel the “hope” for GA’s future.