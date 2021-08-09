To the editor:
Developments are often named after the things they destroy. Kraewoods is the name. KRAE is a nod to the people who owned the property. “Woods” is the part developers want to destroy.
Northfielders worked together to write and adopt the city's Climate Action Plan. If this plan exists in writing and is not backed by action, then it’s just paper.
The proposed development is home to 1184 trees with trunk diameters 8 inches or larger. 874 trees will be killed for this project. These trees are actively sequestering CO2, stabilizing soil, infiltrating water, cleansing the air, and providing habitat for many non-human inhabitants, including the rusty bumblebee. I've heard a rumor that the people who live around this forest also are pretty fond of it.
At the July Planning Commission Meeting, a city staff member referred to these trees as "medium" quality trees. I can only assume that she meant their value as lumber. She also dodged a question of how many of the trees were tree-farm trees.
We can be precise on this question: 184 are tree-farm trees. 690 of the trees coming down are non-agricultural trees of significant size, 69% of the trees in question.
I would like to see both farmed and non-farmed trees remain standing for the common good.
If this plan goes forward only 315 trees from the original forest will remain. The non-agricultural trees will be replaced with 547 nursery trees. These trees will only be about 3" in trunk diameter, a pale shadow of the 690 mature trees being lost.
Should we cut down a forest to start from scratch?
Another staff member, when asked why the developer was being allowed to "buy out" the city instead of including park space on-site, answered that forests aren't parks and so are useless for playgrounds and for other purposes.
Many people enjoy going to Nerstrand Big Woods. Parks aren't just mown lawns with corporate playground equipment. This may be the model for most of Northfield's parks, but we already break that mold with parks such as George Rysgaard Nature Preserve and Hauberg Woods.
I urge council to deny this project when it comes before them. The city should purchase the property to be a forest preserve. I also urge the mayor to get her staff on board with the goals of the Climate Action Plan. If this can't be done, I suggest she find new staff.
Mika Turner
Northfield