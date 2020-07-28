At the time of this writing, the city of Dundas is working together in responding to a global crisis and doing our best to protect ourselves, our families and one another.
With each day, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that it will be some time before the nation and our community will return to “normal.” Even then, there is a good chance that it will be a “new normal.”
The city is focused on identifying proactive measures that will allow us to continue to provide the essential services on which the community relies.
City staff will move from its current location on Railway Street about one block south to the newly built City Hall sometime in August or early September, depending on the timing of the furniture delivery and installation. This project was paid for using General Obligation bonds and is expected to be completed within the project budget.
The city looks forward to welcoming resident into the facility with the official opening date to be announced soon.
As of today, 13 single family building permits have been issued for Bridgewater Heights 2nd Addition. In July 2019, 49 additional lots were approved for development in Bridgewater Heights.
Development of a 39-unit market rate apartment building was approved by the City Council. This is located on West Avenue east of the railroad tracks. Construction has not yet begun on the project.
A New Kwik Trip gas and convenience store, Cannon Valley Makers space and early learning child care center are three businesses that the either have moved into Dundas or are in the process of receiving the required approvals. Menards received approval to expand their gate area so that customers with online orders can easily pick them up.
Previewing the upcoming year, the city will implement an online bill pay program for utility payments, making it easier and more convenient for customers to pay their monthly utility bills.
The city plans on making improvements to Memorial Park, including replacing the playground equipment, installation of a berm and trail improvements, and paving the entrance to Memorial Park and the ball field area in anticipation of the Dundas Dukes hosting the 2022 state tournament.