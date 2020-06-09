The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the health care financing crisis that continues in our country. Employer-sponsored insurance remains the dominant form of health insurance coverage in the U.S. The pandemic exposes the folly of linking health insurance to employment.
Employer-sponsored health insurance came into existence during World War II. Wage and price controls were put in place because of an increased demand for goods and a tight labor market. Employers were allowed to use fringe benefits, especially health care coverage, to attract workers. From that start we have come to where the health insurance industry controls much of the financing of our health care and a large profit center for themselves.
As tens of million people face unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they also face losing their employer sponsored health insurance just when they need it most. This demonstrates just how cruel and nonsensical it is to tie health insurance to employment.
The solution is an improved Medicare for All. In the interim there are two bills being introduced in Congress. Pramila Jayapal and Joe Kennedy III are introducing the Medicare Crisis Program Act and Bernie Sanders is introducing the Health Care Emergency Guarantee Act. Both bills leverage Medicare. The bills use Medicare to provide immediate coverage of health care costs for the uninsured, and to provide wrap-around coverage of copays and deductibles for those with existing insurance. Contact your senators and representative asking their support for these bills.