To the editor:
As a student at St. Olaf College, I have experienced our nation’s education system. I have seen the struggle of teachers to create an effective environment in which to teach the country’s future generations due to underwhelming funding and salaries. From Pre-K through 12th grade, this and the quality of education based on location have been common themes.
A zip code should not determine whether a child receives a better education than another. This next generation of 6G Minnesotans should have consistent funding state wide to prepare each child for college or a career outside of high school.
I know I had a difficult time deciding where my life would take me when graduating. But having teachers and staff who cared about me, encouraged me to work hard for the future of our country. As a thank you to our teachers for their commitment in our futures, even throughout a global pandemic, we must pay them accordingly. This encourages brilliant minds to give children a high quality education. “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world” — Malala Yousafzai.
Minnesota is ranked as the third highest state for education attainment according to the U.S. News & World Report, but in the bottom fifth for lowest debt at graduation. Minnesota schools should be more affordable to all prospective students, regardless of wealth. This way Minnesotans can pave the way for American success on a global stage.
Education is the most crucial investment for our country, so let’s vote for its continued improvement up and down the ballot in this upcoming election.
Joshua Sutherland
Northfield