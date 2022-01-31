Over the last couple of years the urgency of addressing mental health needs has risen to the forefront as people have sought to cope with the pandemic. Many have experienced the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19 or the loss of economic, food, or housing security. Many have felt distressed or experienced depression, insomnia, and anxiety.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) website reports that from 2019 to 2020 opioid-involved drug overdose deaths in Minnesota increased from 427 to 678 a 59% increase. In Rice County in 2020 law enforcement agencies responded to 26 overdoses and people 25-34 years of age had the greatest number of ER visits for an opioid-involved overdose.
While some of these data points can be discouraging, I remain hopeful because of the numerous organizations and people that are working together to make a difference right here in our area. The Community Action Center has been going above and beyond to meet the needs of the community by providing economic, food, and housing support throughout the pandemic which can lower these mental health risks.
The Rice County Chemical Mental Health Coalition (RCCMHC) has been steadily working to improve our chemical and mental health care systems through prevention, intervention, and treatment efforts countywide. They are supporting 20 different initiatives like TIP 411, Social Host Ordinance, Night to Unite, Take it to the Box, The Happiness Project, and Mental Health Training just to name a few.
I recently took Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training, an 8 hour course which equips adults to identify, understand, and respond to individuals struggling with a mental health problem or crisis. I found it time well spent, and you might too. Through this training you’ll learn:
• Risk factors, warning signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use disorders
• Information on depression, anxiety, trauma, psychosis and addiction disorders
• A five-step action plan for helping an individual who is experiencing a mental health problem or crisis
For your own mental health it’s important to incorporate regular self-care or resilient practices to take care of your mental health and increase your ability to cope with life's ongoing challenges. The RCCMHC Happiness Project includes a downloadable Resiliency Tool Kit that can be found at healthandhappinessproject.org.
Some examples of self-care or resilient practices include: taking care of your body by getting enough rest, exercising regularly, limiting screen time, and eating healthy; taking care of your mind by focusing on positive thoughts, keeping a regular routine, and staying busy; taking time to build connections with others by supporting a family member or friend or volunteering to help others in need.
Creating your own self-care or resiliency plan is another important step to take. There’s no better time than the present to become more resilient for you and for others.