To the editor:
The Middle School Tattered Pages Holiday Sale Extravaganza is underway. For those who aren't aware, this sale, which is sponsored by the Middle School Media Center, is a program where students can purchase gifts and books to give as gifts to family and friends over the holidays. All items are purchased using Tattered Pages Bucks, which serve as currency. Once purchased, gifts are carefully gift wrapped by volunteers and made ready for the holiday celebration.
Tattered Pages Bucks are earned throughout the year by students demonstrating exemplary civic behavior or by doing jobs around the school (such as cleaning tables or keyboards, water plants, helping manage the lunch room, keeping the school grounds free from litter), etc.
All items for the sale are donated by public school colleagues, families and community members. This year we received over 2,000 donated books and gifts.
When a Middle School student earns a Tattered Pages Buck, they also learn the importance of civic and person responsibility. Everyone wins. Students are proud to give gifts they have carefully chosen, parents are relieved that there is no real money involved in the purchases, our school is kept clean, and our students demonstrate good citizenship.
Most importantly, our Middle School motto, PRIDE, (Prepared, Responsible, Integrity, Dependable and Excellence), the fundamental tenet of this initiative, is reinforced and rewarded.
We want to thank the many colleagues and community members who anonymously dropped off donations, volunteered to gift wrap, baked healthy snacks, and in so many ways supported the Tattered Pages program. In particular:
- Karin and Kurt Larson of Larson Printing, for their donation of dozens of Raiders sweatshirts, polos, T-shirts and swag.
- Monarch Gifts for their generous donation of jewelry, bath products and home decor.
- School Board member Julie Pritchard for her invaluable and fun donation of toys and stuffed animals.
- Samantha Becker for her many hours of organizing and her positive and happy spirit.
We couldn't do it without you!
Thank you!
Amy Sieve
Middle School media specialist and Tattered Pages coordinator
Northfield