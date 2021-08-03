Northfield has many active, intelligent and engaged people that every day make a difference in our community.
I believe there are many more who want to make a difference but feel like they don’t have access. Our tendency is to pay specific attention when items affect us personally when something we don’t want to have happen is imminent. And without realizing it, we get involved too late in the process. I have experienced this personally many times myself (and been frustrated by it).
There are key moments where we have the opportunity to affect the trajectory of our community.
Some are obvious, like researching the people that are running for local and state elected office.
Another is serving on a city board or commission. Both of these are an excellent opportunity to give back to our community, in an ongoing and time-critical way.
Serving in elected office or on a board or commission provide timely opportunities to affect policy and implementation for our parks and trails, our municipal hospital, public art, housing, business development, racial equity, and much more. We often balance many different and sometimes competing policies regarding the environment, housing, finance, and justice among other things in our decisions.
Participating in public input opportunities for our city plans is another way to affect the trajectory of our community.
Northfield sets its direction through the Comprehensive Plan, our community’s blueprint for who we want to be, and where we are headed as a community. It is our highest-level policy statement and is intended to guide decision-making on long-term physical development—both public and private—including land use, housing, the environment, parks, economic development, transportation and streets, sewer and water infrastructure. As you can imagine the Comprehensive Plan includes many ambitious goals for our community.
The Land Development Code (or LDC) is how we carry out our Comprehensive Plan. The LDC classifies and regulates the uses of land and structures within the city. These rules establish the standards. If standards are met and processes followed there is actually very little subjectivity in development of public and private property.
You can find more information on the Comprehensive Plan and the LDC on the city’s website.
The City Council, as well as our boards and commissions, work very hard in our decision making to consider all the complex and sometimes competing variables. Making strategic policy decisions to keep Northfield strong and providing a forward path for our growth as a community is our priority. But we can’t do that without the timely help and involvement of the hundreds of people who are as committed to our community as we are.
Local policy issues will never have the wow factor of national issues. But they are critical to our everyday quality of life. Keep an eye out for input opportunities in the next few months on both the Comprehensive Plan and the Land Development Code, and consider serving on a board or commission.
You can find an application and information about all of our boards and commissions on the city website, ci.northfield.mn.us.