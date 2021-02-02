If you or people you care about are struggling with mental health, you are not alone.
About one in five adults in the United States experience mental illness every year, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. In our Rice County population this would be well over 9,000 people experiencing mental illness every year. Despite how frequently people experience these struggles, Rice County only has one mental health provider for every 780 residents, which is less than the Minnesota state average of one for every 430 residents, according to a 2018 report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
When our neighbors experience mental health struggles, they often first turn to family, friends, teachers, or leaders in their community. This intimidated me at first, when people I cared about came to me for support, since I felt I did not know enough or have access to the right resources to help. But as I’ve learned more about how to help, I have become grateful for the opportunity to be there for people who are struggling, to provide support finding appropriate resources, and to help them believe that recovery is possible.
Because we believe it is important for everyone to have the skills and knowledge to support those around them, the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition (a supported program of the Healthy Community Initiative) has worked to offer the Mental Health First Aid course to around 500 local community members since September 2019.
Mental Health First Aid is a nationally recognized, evidence-based training that teaches participants to recognize and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health struggles. Local instructors offer two versions of the course, one focused on supporting young people’s mental health and one focused on supporting adults. Most participants who complete the eight-hour training say they feel the course made them more confident to help others with their mental health struggles.
Like other events in 2020, many of our mental health trainings were postponed or cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to our committed network of local instructors, last September we started offering a new version of the MHFA course, designed specifically to be taught online. Knowing that many people’s mental health struggles are being exacerbated by the isolation and uncertainty of present circumstances, we are excited to continue offering this online course to equip everyone in our community with tools to support those around them.
We would love your help getting these trainings to everyone who could benefit. If you work with an organization that would be interested in offering this to your team or to community members you work with, please reach out Zach Besky at support@northfieldhci.org, to discuss scheduling a virtual MHFA course.
Because Healthy Community Initiative uses funds from a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services association, we offer these trainings at no direct cost to organizations or participants in Rice County.