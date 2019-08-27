In her first eight months as a member of U.S. Congress, Rep. Angie Craig has demonstrated she is a strong advocate for farmers in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional district.
Ethanol remains a vital domestic market for Minnesota’s corn growers, especially as ongoing trade disputes impact markets abroad. However, waivers issued by the Environmental Protection Agency to oil refineries are destroying ethanol demand by removing billions of biofuel gallons from the nation’s fuel supply.
In an effort to end this ethanol demand destruction, Rep. Craig sponsored the bipartisan Renewable Fuel Standard Integrity Act of 2019. The legislation would make it possible to recoup the more than four billion ethanol-equivalent gallons pulled from the nation’s fuel supply due to small refinery waivers while bringing much-needed transparency to the EPA’s waiver process. As a member of the bipartisan Biofuels Caucus, Craig has consistently been an outspoken opponent of EPA actions that only benefit Big Oil.
Now more than ever, Minnesota’s corn farmers need strong advocates in Washington, and I am thankful to have Rep. Craig on our side as we build a more sustainable future on the farm.
If you are a farmer or a supporter of ethanol, please visit www.mncorn.org by making your voice heard and ask President Trump to protect the RFS and submit comments to the EPA.