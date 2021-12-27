Several factors converged to create the Mercado Local, an initiative of the nonprofit Rice County Neighbors United to bring together talented artists, artisans and vendors originally from Mexico and other countries and living in Northfield.
The goal of this effort was to showcase and build upon the talent of local immigrants in Northfield. And there is a lot of talent in this community. Many immigrants in Northfield were entrepreneurs or professionals in their own country and they love sharing their culture and traditions. The pilot program was very successful, and the plan is to offer the market several times throughout the year.
The idea for the market arose from the work of Rice County Neighbors United with a grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation to work with emerging businesses. As part of conversations of the core team, Verónica Jiménez, an entrepreneur hoping to start her business in Northfield, expressed her desire to see a local version of the Minneapolis Mercado Central in town.
Charlie Kyte, a local youth benefactor, also expressed support for a similar concept. Out of those conversations emerged the idea to start with a local holiday market and the Mercado Local was born. Charlie suggested the Northfield Depot as a venue for the market. More economic support came from the EDA after conversations with Nate Carlson, Economic Development Director from the City of Northfield, and the Northfield Downtown Development Corporation.
The Mercado Local is a temporary solution to what is a bigger aspiration and that is to develop a permanent location on the north side of town. Northfield north side is a site of several apartment buildings and two trailer parks. As a food dessert the closest food source is Dairy Queen.
The area lacks amenities, a good park, convenience stores and restaurants, forcing residents in the area to leave their neighborhood for their shopping needs. Rice County Neighbors United tried to convert the former Girl Scout building adjacent to the Montessori school into a civic center, business incubator and nonprofit hub, but at the time the lack of funding derailed the effort.
Mercado Local has proven to be a great venue for local talent. Rocky designed the image for the poster with the Aztec, feathered snake, Quetzalcoatl and sold his beautiful art at the market. His mother, Adriana, a talented jewelry artist, was there as well. On the last day, Rocky’s brother, Oliver, joined to offer his stunning clay figurines.
Tayde created fragrant candles and Nohemy decorated the walls with intricate paper flowers and sold her knitted purses. Leticia brought clothing, dolls, purses and more, all beautiful items directly from artisans from different regions in Mexico as Edith and Rocío also did with wonderful jewelry. Two teams from Faribault sold Tupperware and other household items.
The Mercado Local has space for more vendors and, once we help people get a license to sell food, we will add food vendors to the list. Thanks to all who came and supported the Mercado Local. We hope to see you again!