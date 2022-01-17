...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
Chuck DeMann was a great patriot and a great entrepreneur. I only met Chuck about 20 years ago. His World War II story as a Kamikaze survivor has been often told. Asking him how he became the lookout on the USS Little, he said of all the ship's crew he was the skinniest and smallest and fastest to climb to the crow's nest. So he became the ship's lookout in all the battles around Iwo Jima and up to Okinawa.
While the rest of the crew was below decks, Chuck was the "eyes" for the ship and the entire crew. What he told them was all they knew. Thus in all the reunions, Memorial Day services, and other occasions to talk to and about the crew, Chuck held this special relationship.
He said he became a lifelong Episcopalian after hearing kind words from an Episcopalian chaplain. And his patriotism led him to be a lifelong Republican as that party best matched his beliefs. As a horseman on the DeMann farm south of Dundas, he led his family riding in the Jesse James Gang re-enactments over the decades in Northfield.
Chuck and Audrey DeMann's wonderful family included son Chip, who carried on the reenactment tradition, but sadly fell to Alzheimer's well before Chuck's death.
Remarkably, Chuck turned entrepreneur and became a home developer in his nineties, on the old family farm on Railroad Street. He had all kinds of troubles fighting city hall, and especially supervisor McCarthy, before getting his platting. Then he had trouble getting financing, even from his long-time bank, Wells Fargo. So he turned to his life insurance policies. The insurer was not eager to lend to a policyholder in his 90's. But Chuck persevered and got his loan and started his housing development, settling on a second builder. Chuck put in the utilities and streets and began building homes. When COVID-19 struck, Chuck was already with builders' lots and now about 16 families are at home overlooking the Cannon River valley in south Dundas, thanks to Chuck DeMann.
I suggested applying to the National Home Builders Association for an award, but Chuck was too modest. So I hereby award posthumously to Chuck DeMann the Home Builder of the Twenty First century, in the special category of "start-up entrepreneurs in their Nineties". Rice County can always be proud of this great patriot.