One can tell that a new series is popular when the online lists of readalikes come out: “Fans of Squid Game: read these five books”, or “Can’t wait for ‘Stranger Things’ season 4? Try reading these…” and so on. Did you know that you can access Novelist through our website for these sorts of recommendations?
Think of aspects of your favorite shows, movies, other books, even music and games, and plug those keywords into the basic search in Novelist and see what books are recommended based on those elements. Try searching for “atmospheric”, “gothic”, and “teen” and it turns out you might enjoy “What Big Teeth” by Rose Szabo. Novelist can help you find a book for any mood, in any flavor.
80s horror movies are my go-to, so I’m looking for that same vibe in a novel. Currently, I can’t put down, “My Heart is a Chainsaw” by Stephen Graham Jones, a Native American author known as the “Jordan Peele of horror novels” for his witty and socially conscious storytelling, peppered with geeky pop culture references. If you haven’t yet read his last novel, “Only Good Indians”, it is a must read for true horror fans. Not a fan? Have no fear! Fans of magical realism and literary science fiction will be thrilled to know that “Tales From the Cafe”, the much-anticipated sequel to the delightful “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi, is now available on Hoopla.
Looking for October activities? Teens can join us on October 22nd for a Halloween Party at 6. Little ones aged 2-5 (with their grown-ups) can come to Bridge Square for Halloween Stories on October 29th at 10. And for the brave elementary aged and up, “Truly Terrifying Tales” on Bridge Square, October 29th at 6. A trio of storytellers will present classic and original tales to chill your bones. If you feel moved to craft your own tale, check out the Northfield Historical Society’s exhibit, located in the mystery room at the library, for a hair-raising writing prompt. See it before it leaves at the end of the month!
United for Libraries, a division of the American Library Association, is a national network of enthusiastic library supporters who believe in the importance of libraries as social and intellectual centers of their communities. These enthusiastic library supporters include not only members of Friends groups but also library board members, and volunteers. This year United for Libraries is sponsoring National Friends of Libraries Week from October 17th through the 23rd. Let’s take the opportunity to thank the many library friends, board members, and volunteers for their many and varied contributions. Without its many Friends, the Northfield Public Library would not be the vibrant and exciting institution it is today!
Speaking of the Friends: grab all of your friends (and a mask) and join the Friends at the Grand Event Center 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 for the fall social event you’ve been waiting for: The Trivia Bee! Details at northfieldpubliclibraryfriends.org.