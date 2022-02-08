One of the most important things a community can do for its children is help them learn to read proficiently by the end of third grade.
One respected study found that students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers.
In 2021, 40% of Northfield third graders — 90 students out of 221 — were in this vulnerable group. That means there are 90 third graders you see every day around town who are not getting one of the things they most need for success in life.
Since 2015 the Northfield Promise Reading Team has met monthly to research, brainstorm and implement programs to shrink this number and keep it shrinking until every child in Northfield is reading with proficiency at the end of third grade.
The team includes representatives of the public schools, Saint Dominic’s Elementary, Minnesota Reading Corps, the Northfield Public Library, the Saint Olaf College Education Department, the Community Action Center, Northfield Hospital and Clinics, the Rice County Area United Way, the Rotary Club of Northfield, the Northfield Arts Guild, the Northfield Area YMCA, and the Northfield faith community.
Among all the team members, Northfield’s elementary teachers in particular have been working extraordinarily hard to improve outcomes for these kids, even during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID pandemic.
Some major efforts undertaken by Northfield teachers have included:
• Throwing away the lesson plans they had developed over years and embracing a new K-5 reading curriculum based on the latest science about what teaching strategies are the most effective at helping struggling readers
• Making 10 minutes each morning to practice the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness Curriculum with students. (“Phonemic awareness” is education-speak for “teaching how sounds combine to make words.” All the evidence suggests that this curriculum yields huge gains per minute spent.)
• Over this next year, 33 Northfield elementary teachers have committed to making the time — despite all the challenges of teaching in a pandemic — to take a rigorous and challenging course in the science of reading offered by the Minnesota Department of Education.
In support of all this hard work by teachers, Minnesota Reading Corps (part of the federally funded AmeriCorps program) provides science-based 1-to-1 tutoring for many struggling readers.
Evidence shows that Minnesota Reading Corps is highly effective: Nearly 80% of Minnesota Reading Corps participants achieved more than a year’s worth of progress in one year’s time. (You can read about the optimism, hard work and results of one Northfield Reading Corps tutor here: www.serveminnesota.org/from-high-school-to-americorps-a-recent-grads-decision-to-join-reading-corps.)
Bear in mind that, even with all this hard, science-based work, 40% of Northfield third graders — 90 Northfield kids — are not prepared to succeed in school. There is lots of work left to be done, and those kids need everyone’s help.
Here are some ways you can help:
Support the schools:
• Make sure schools have the financial resources they need to be successful.
• Thank a teacher. They are working harder than ever during this pandemic.
• Become a Reading Corps tutor
• Among other benefits, an education grant is available that grandparents who tutor can put toward their grandchildren’s education. Learn more here: https://readingandmath.org/get-involved/become-a-tutor.
Support the library:
• The Northfield Public Library is constantly extending outreach and programming for all Northfield children and youth, including free drop-in homework help for K-12 youth. Support the library with your votes, and give financial support via the Friends of the Library: www.northfieldpubliclibraryfriends.org.
• Support the "February is I Love to Read Month" Book Drive. Content Bookstore has curated a list of picture and story books for this drive. Purchase one of these books with "Northfield Promise" order comment at checkout, and Content will deliver the book to the book drive and donate 20% of the purchase price back to Northfield Promise in the form of books.
• You may also donate new and gently-used children's books via the Northfield Rotary Club collection bins, which are located at Bridgewater, Greenvale Park and Spring Creek elementary schools, the Northfield Community Education Center, Northfield Middle School, the Northfield Area Family YMCA, and the Community Action Center of Northfield.
Your contributions — donations, volunteer efforts and promises to area youth — will have a significant and life-changing impact. Go to https://northfieldpromise.org/support.