Our greatest failure in the wake of 9/11 was the inability to discredit jihadism at the ideological level. American policy and society failed to build a broad coalition of people inside and outside the Muslim community to counter extremist ideology. Now, the rise of white nationalism threatens to unseat Islamist terrorism as our foremost domestic threat, and the potential for a repeated failure looms.
At their most basic levels, Islamism and white nationalism purport that the world has changed such that the people they claim to represent and their respective ways of life are under direct threat. Islamism claims that the various troubles faced by Muslims are brought on by a weakening of the Islamic faith, both by heretics within the religion, or by outsiders seeking to wipe out Islam. White nationalism is similarly rooted in a belief that the issues faced by whites are caused by the undermining of white culture and society by both whites and non-whites alike.
By the time an adherent to these beliefs has picked up a weapon, that person can only be brought to justice by the state. However, we can take the ideological fight to extremism before it ever reaches that violent stage. To do so, we must unequivocally know who the enemy is and is not. Islamists and white nationalists both hide their terror within broader communities until extremist and moderate become indistinguishable. The Islamist shields their extremism under the cover of Islam. Similarly, white nationalism seeks to hide itself within the conservative political movement, especially regarding notions of national strength and patriotism. Islam is a faith practiced by nearly 2 billion people. Half of the U.S. is conservative. In both cases, a grand majority of these people do not adhere to the espousals of violent extremists.
While some may find it convenient to put pressure on Muslims or conservatives to root out terrorists, we must instead draw communities vulnerable to extremism closer to us, denying these dangerous beliefs any access. We must strengthen the notion that the U.S. is and has always been the home of diverse people and diverse ideas. We must reach out to the disparate segments of society and build a broad, united front against extremism. In doing so, we will push people away from toxic ideologies, and just as well draw them in to build a new nationalism that reaffirms that place of all Americans within it.
Kurtis Bobert
Dennison