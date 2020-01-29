To the editor:
Sam Wilmes reports the $13 million local option sales tax money is for “repairs to city park and recreation facilities." Scattered over 10+ parks, the $13 million can only be used for no more than five capital projects. The Legislature will overturn this even if it passes the voters in November because the statute clearly says it can only be used for capital projects. Repairs are ineligible.
The cost for four tunnels at MN 246 and Jefferson Parkway has soared to $4.7 million, apparently because the tunnels under the roads have to be elevated to avoid flooding.
But while these boondoggles proceed, Mayor Pownell and the City Council and Northfield Public Schools continue to refuse to install a central station fire and smoke alarm in the city ice arena that would cost less than $25,000.
The mayor and City Council are spending how many thousands of dollars for new “bumpouts” but can’t “bump up” $25,000 to save student lives?
Doug Jones
Northfield