Northfield Healthy Community Initiative (HCI) Board members Bridget Conway, Marnie Thompson and Kris Estenson are all leaving the board in September after many years of service. In this column, they reflect on how the organization has grown.
Bridget Conway: "Nearly six years ago, I went in search of community involvement opportunities and ended up joining the HCI board. I soon realized that this organization was the support behind so many other organizations, events, and groups that it was overwhelming (and still is).
The organization has grown immensely, and multiple years of data and statistics have shown me how important it is to invest in our youth, especially those who need extra attention. It’s been eye-opening to see communities around the country reach out to Northfield to attempt to mimic what HCI has done for our community and surrounding areas.
As a mom to a child with special needs, I am so grateful that we chose this community for our family. If you are a parent or community member feeling overwhelmed by circumstances, reach out to HCI for direction on how you can get involved and receive support."
Marnie Thompson: "HCI’s growth has been inspiring. During my time on the board, we grew from 1.5 employees to 28 full- and part-time staff members. I am grateful that along with a growing and more diverse staff, we are able to offer health and other benefits for our staff. Also, HCI’s ability to build capacity and convene partners around issues in our community, as evidenced by the more than 20 supported programs, is a testimony to the organization’s strength and resilience. The work of Northfield Promise is also remarkable, with positive results being seen across the 10 benchmarks.
The infrastructure that HCI has built is integral to our community weathering, and even thriving, in the COVID storm. HCI mobilizes quickly in response to community needs, implementing best-practice strategies and closely monitoring data and outcomes. As such, HCI has gained the respect of local, state and national partners.
Kris Estenson: "When I think of what HCI has accomplished during my time on the board, one of the first things that comes to mind is Northfield Promise. There are moments when new ideas emerge and you come to a fork in the road where you must decide if it is worth the effort to move forward, or if it is just too much risk and too much work to tackle something so big. I am so grateful that I was able to be part of the team that took the giant leap of faith in launching Northfield Promise.
Countless hours of interviews, meetings, reports, community events and extraordinary efforts from the HCI staff have grown an idea into a nationally recognized initiative that is making the difference in many children's lives. Thinking about how far we have come gives me great hope for how far we can still go."