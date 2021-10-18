To the editor,
I planted some tulip bulbs today, anticipating the delight of their blooming next spring — if they survive squirrels, rabbits and severe weather.
It's a challenging world. But the implications of climate change are also menacing my bulbs, as well as other plants and animals. Humanity itself is experiencing serious consequences from our use of fossil fuels. Oddly, though we have been warned about this for decades, and have developed alternative energy sources, we have not convinced policy makers that this issue needs immediate attention. A tax on carbon would produce a significant shift to renewables and is urgently needed.
Congresswoman Angie Craig does take it seriously, and deserves our thanks for her commitment to this effort. I urge you to commend her, and to generate more conversation among your friends about climate. Only citizen pressure will move the Congress to act in our shared interest.
When those tulips bloom next spring, will we have made progress? I fervently hope so.
Janet Mitchell
Northfield