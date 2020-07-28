FiftyNorth is an integral part in assuring that Northfield is an age-friendly community so people of all ages can age well.
It is a recreation center where members, community users, grandkids, can partake and thrive in opportunity that satisfies creative, physical, friendly interaction, mental challenges, and daily camaraderie. Members and users come in all different sizes, shapes, ethnic and culture backgrounds, interests, purpose, and ages. All are welcome, valued for their life experiences, stories, talents, ideas and engagement. Common denominators, for members is to engage, be active, continue learning and welcome new challenges as well as work toward overcoming existing challenges.
Dedicated staff are driven to produce innovative, interesting, creative classes and programs along with the familiar and comfortable groups that gather daily. Programs are planned around subjects and interests for what resonates with the older adult, seeking answers to questions as we age, keeping fit — mentally and physically, having resources and referrals to use when needed.
Accommodating member interests and learning by making changes in programming, to stay on topic, be fresh, keeping up with the trends, be challenged, and provide information and resources that is important to age well.
Facility space is maintained, updated and altered to accommodate the interests of the growing number of members and users. Within this space core programming is offered in a state of the art fitness room, a warm water pool, fitness studio that hosts 50 weekly classes, an art studio, classrooms for the variety of lifelong learning classes, and CafeNorth dining.
FiftyNorth has been affected by COVID-19 and was closed by state mandate from March 16 to June 29. FiftyNorth reopened following state mandates and guidelines with limitations on the number of users that can be in the facilities per hour, along with a strict cleaning regimen. Online fitness and lifelong-learning classes were and continue to be offered to people who are just not ready to return to a classroom setting. Members are returning and using the center as they feel comfortable.
Prior to March, space at the center was used at the maximum capacity. The number of people turning 65, and the number of retires moving to Northfield, contributes to the steady increase in the number of members, now reaching 2,000, and the number of users each day at 350-400.
A Future Planning committee is working with 292 Design Group to develop a master space plan to accommodate programming space for FiftyNorth and the best use by other organizations in the NCRC. The plan will be finalized by fall 2020.