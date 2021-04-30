To the editor:
I applaud new Northfield Chief of Police Mark Elliot, the city prosecutor and the City Council for the wise, measured response to the issue of the liquor license for Alibi at Froggy Bottoms.
Given the vocal support the owners have drawn from extremists, several of whom have histories of violent crime including, allegedly, the former owner, as reported by news media outside of Northfield, let us let Lakeville and Dakota and Rice counties deal with them. Thank you for your good stewardship of city resources and your exercise of police and prosecutorial discretion.
Rich Graves
Northfield